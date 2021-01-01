Cream of the Crop Gardens
White Tahoe Cookies High Terpene Diamonds
About this product
White Tahoe Cookies Diamond Sauce is a high terpene concentrate boasting a terpene percentage of 7.79% with the top terpenes being camphene, nerolidol, and caryophyllene. This concentrate has a pleasant aroma of pine, earthy and herbal with a euphoric, mellow, relaxing high. White Tahoe Cookies Diamond Sauce is an indica leaning strain that is derived from a combination of The White, Tahoe OG, and Girl Scout Cookies.
