White Tahoe Cookies have arrived to reinvigorate you with the revival of a renowned classic. Bred by Kush4Breakfast, these buds are coated with a dense, funky layer of frosty trichomes. Indica effects from this one, but with a definite hybrid touch from the addition of The White. Pain relief and sedative effects can be expected in heavy doses and trust us when we say this flower is one super funky batch.

Show more