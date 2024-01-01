White Tahoe Cookies have arrived to reinvigorate you with the revival of a renowned classic. Bred by Kush4Breakfast, these buds are coated with a dense, funky layer of frosty trichomes. Indica effects from this one, but with a definite hybrid touch from the addition of The White. Pain relief and sedative effects can be expected in heavy doses and trust us when we say this flower is one super funky batch.
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.