The COTC Signature Cartridge features a ceramic core with no burn technology and a borosilicate glass body filled with 100% Live Resin Oil, no distillate, from our award winning genetics.



White Tahoe Cookies delivers smooth, funky hits with every pull, offering a rich, earthy flavor that's instantly recognizable. The Indica strain provides a deep, full-body relaxation, while The White's hybrid influence brings a subtle, uplifting clarity. In higher doses, expect powerful pain relief and a sedative effect that melts away tension. This strain is a standout, offering the perfect balance of soothing calm and euphoric bliss with every inhale.



100% Satisfaction Guarantee.

