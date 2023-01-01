Yachtmaster is a luxurious strain derived from Thin Mint crossed with Grape Ape. This indica dominant flower has a sweet, fruity aroma with a cooling, minty exhale. Yachtmaster offers mental calmness, as well as heavy body relaxation — thanks to a terpene profile of myrcene, nerolidol and humulene. So, hang out on the top deck, take in the warm sun, and puff on Yachtmaster and feel like a million bucks!

Total Terpenes: 2 - 3%

Sum of Cannabinoids: 38 - 40%

Total THC: 33 - 34%

