Experience weightlessness, being free from your Earthly duties by smoking on our strain, Zero Gravity! Zero Gravity is an indica dominant strain derived from Moonbow and Zkittlez. This strain has a sweet, fruity and floral aroma and flavor profile. With prominent terpenes being limonene, linalool and humulene, this strain is great for relieving stress, anxiety and depression. Zero Gravity will provide a relaxing body high that will having you feeling like you’re floating blissfully in outer space.

SOC: 35.37%

Total Terps: 2. 02%

Total THC: 30.32%

