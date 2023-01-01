Experience weightlessness, being free from your Earthly duties by smoking on our strain, Zero Gravity! Zero Gravity is an indica dominant strain derived from Moonbow and Zkittlez. This strain has a sweet, fruity and floral aroma and flavor profile. With prominent terpenes being limonene, caryophyllene and linalool, this strain is great for relieving stress, anxiety and depression. Zero Gravity will provide a relaxing body high that will having you feeling like you’re floating blissfully in outer space. Total Terpenes: 2% Total THC: 31.83% 100% Satisfaction Guarantee
