Experience weightlessness, being free from your Earthly duties by smoking on our strain, Zero Gravity! Zero Gravity is an indica dominant strain derived from Moonbow and Zkittlez. This strain has a sweet, fruity and floral aroma and flavor profile. With prominent terpenes being caryophyllene, nerolidol and humulene, this strain is great for relieving stress, anxiety and depression. Zero Gravity will provide a relaxing body high that will having you feeling like you’re floating blissfully in outer space.

SOC: 94.15%

Total THC: 83.31%

Total Terps: 6.11%

