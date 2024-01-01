Zero Gravity flower infused with F.A.A.F.O. diamonds are delicately crafted two half gram prerolls. These indica dominant infused prerolls will knock you on your feet and have you couched-locked — not for the faint of heart. This is your Cream of the Crop Diamond Rolls - a truly refined smoking experience.

Total Terpenes: 1.5%

Top 3 Terpenes: Nerolidol, Caryophyllene, Linalool

SOC: 39.03%

Total THC: 33.78%

Extracted by using a subcritical narrow spectrum method. Never any CRC.

