Zodiac Mac is a sativa dominant strain with a powerhouse lineage of NBK crossed with Sunset Sherbert crossed with Sour Apple. This killer strain has a sour, lemon citrus and earthy fragrance with sweet and spicy undertones. Zodiac Mac is high in limonene, nerolidol and caryophyllene, providing stress and pain relief. This strain will have you feeling carefree, energetic and happy, as if you are frolicking through the San Fransisco streets. Be careful not to drop your guard too much, though. >;)
We pride ourselves on crafting the most exclusive, highest quality, connoisseur flowers in California. Cultivated by passionate people who care deeply about the essence of exceptional cannabis, with a shared mission of producing the best expression of each cultivar-fragrant terpenes, unmatched flavor & always a clean, smooth finish.