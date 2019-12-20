Relax anytime without the need to smoke or vape! Delta-8 THC is a powerful medicine! Please use responsibly, we recommend using this product in the evening. This tincture provides strong pain relief and is often used to manage stress and anxiety. Our Indica dominant hybrid blend of proprietary terpenes was formulated to mirror the popular Gorilla Glue (GG#4) Cannabis Strain.



30ml : 1500 mg Delta-8 THC Tincture



60 doses of 25mg in each bottle



Sub Critical Co2 Extracted



3rd Party Lab Tested!



Solvent Free!



Ingredients

- Activated Hemp Distillate (Delta-8 THC)

- GG#4 Terpene Blend

- MCT oil (for THC formulation)



Made In The U.S.A



DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before use.



** Not for Sale To Minors **