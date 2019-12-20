About this product
30ml : 1500 mg Delta-8 THC Tincture
60 doses of 25mg in each bottle
Sub Critical Co2 Extracted
3rd Party Lab Tested!
Solvent Free!
Ingredients
- Activated Hemp Distillate (Delta-8 THC)
- GG#4 Terpene Blend
- MCT oil (for THC formulation)
Made In The U.S.A
DISCLAIMER: This product has not been evaluated by the FDA and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Consult your physician before use.
** Not for Sale To Minors **
About this strain
Original Glue, also known as "Gorilla Glue," "Original Glue," "GG4," and "Gorilla Glue #4" is a potent hybrid marijuana strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).
GG4 effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
From our family to yours, we are proud to serve you and sincerely appreciate your business.
Country Roads Cannabis, LLC
Made In The U.S.A
Since 2016