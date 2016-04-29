About this strain
Blackberry Cream, also known as "Blackberry Creme," is an indica marijuana strain from Exotic Genetix. Blackberry cream combines the sweet berry terpenes of Blackberry Kush with the smooth creamy notes of Cookies and Cream. This 70% indica hybrid produces high THC levels, above average yields, and is an excellent choice for hash making.
Blackberry Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
45 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
48% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
