Sweet Tooth is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Hawaiian and Nepali. Sweet Tooth provides uplifting and euphoric effects that are great for combating stress and headaches. Growers say the colas on this strain are candy-coated with trichomes. This strain was awarded 1st place at the Cannabis Cup in 2001.
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
