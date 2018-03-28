About this product

Created from a grease monkey mother and a Triple OG father, this strain comes loaded with loud fuel forward aromas intermixed with fragrant dose of forest and earth. Donkey Butter is a heavy producer and expresses dark leaves with deep colors. This funky flower leans towards sedation, weighing heavy on the limbs and relaxing the mind. Its physical and mental dullness can blunt stress, pain, and the pangs of daily living. AVG THC:16-19%