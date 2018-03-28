Craft Cannabis Company
Donkey Butter # 9
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Created from a grease monkey mother and a Triple OG father, this strain comes loaded with loud fuel forward aromas intermixed with fragrant dose of forest and earth. Donkey Butter is a heavy producer and expresses dark leaves with deep colors. This funky flower leans towards sedation, weighing heavy on the limbs and relaxing the mind. Its physical and mental dullness can blunt stress, pain, and the pangs of daily living. AVG THC:16-19%
Donkey Butter effects
Reported by real people like you
62 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!