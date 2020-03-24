Craft Cannabis Company
Lava Cake
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Lava Cake produces deeply relaxing effects that ease the mind and body. This strain is ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking to relax. Lava Cake is widely celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth and cakey terpenes. Consumers say this strain smells similar to freshly baked goods - with notes of sugary dough coming through. Medical marijuana patients choose Lava Cake for swift relief of symptoms associated with chronic pain, stress and anxiety. Growers say this strain grows in a dense, bulbous structure with rich hues of purple and green camouflaged by dense, glistening trichomes.
Lava Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
101 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
30% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
27% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
1% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
13% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!