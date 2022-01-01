Elevate your cannabis-infused beverage game with our new Cannabis Coolers by Craft Cannabis™! These classic cannabis beverages are just perfect for traveling. These pouches are full of flavor with 10mg of our Delta-9 hemp-derived THC.



Grab a Cannabis Cooler and Chill by the pool, on the lake, or enjoy life while being refreshed.



This product is <0.3% THC by Weight, following all state and federal laws.



Keep refrigerated for a better experience. Keep out of reach of children.