About this product
Elevate your cannabis-infused beverage game with our new Cannabis Coolers by Craft Cannabis™! These classic cannabis beverages are just perfect for traveling. These pouches are full of flavor with 10mg of our Delta-9 hemp-derived THC.
Grab a Cannabis Cooler and Chill by the pool, on the lake, or enjoy life while being refreshed.
This product is <0.3% THC by Weight, following all state and federal laws.
Keep refrigerated for a better experience. Keep out of reach of children.
Grab a Cannabis Cooler and Chill by the pool, on the lake, or enjoy life while being refreshed.
This product is <0.3% THC by Weight, following all state and federal laws.
Keep refrigerated for a better experience. Keep out of reach of children.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Craft Cannabis
Craft Cannabis was started in 2019 when founder Mike Solomon moved back to his hometown of Nashville after spending a decade in California learning to legally grow top shelf cannabis.
Our plants are grown and extracted in one ecosystem ensuring the highest quality cannabis goods including flower, edibles, and vapes.
Learn more about our vertically integrated Craft Cannabis Ecosystem and try our products by shopping online or visiting one of our retail locations, The Holistic Connection, located across middle Tennessee.
Our plants are grown and extracted in one ecosystem ensuring the highest quality cannabis goods including flower, edibles, and vapes.
Learn more about our vertically integrated Craft Cannabis Ecosystem and try our products by shopping online or visiting one of our retail locations, The Holistic Connection, located across middle Tennessee.