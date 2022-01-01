About this product
Fruity & crispy delta 9 cereal bar! Our cereal bars are crisp, sweet, and packed with our Full-Spectrum hemp extract. Each Craft Cannabis™ recreational cereal bar contains 160mg of full-spectrum premium hemp flower extract and 10mg of Delta-9 THC.
This product is <0.3% THC by Weight, following all state and federal laws. Keep refrigerated. Keep out of reach of children.
This product is <0.3% THC by Weight, following all state and federal laws. Keep refrigerated. Keep out of reach of children.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Craft Cannabis
Craft Cannabis was started in 2019 when founder Mike Solomon moved back to his hometown of Nashville after spending a decade in California learning to legally grow top shelf cannabis.
Our plants are grown and extracted in one ecosystem ensuring the highest quality cannabis goods including flower, edibles, and vapes.
Learn more about our vertically integrated Craft Cannabis Ecosystem and try our products by shopping online or visiting one of our retail locations, The Holistic Connection, located across middle Tennessee.
Our plants are grown and extracted in one ecosystem ensuring the highest quality cannabis goods including flower, edibles, and vapes.
Learn more about our vertically integrated Craft Cannabis Ecosystem and try our products by shopping online or visiting one of our retail locations, The Holistic Connection, located across middle Tennessee.