Perfect for sipping or adding to the beverage of your choice! Our juice shots come in various flavors: Lemon Haze, OG Sweet Tea, GrapeApe, Super Greens, and Ginger Cayenne! Each 2oz shot contains 160mg of full-spectrum premium hemp extract and 10mg of Delta-9 THC.



These legal THC cannabis-infused beverages are a great addition to your fridge. You can drink alone or create a fun mocktail for your next party. This product is <0.3% THC by Weight, following all state and federal laws. Keep refrigerated. Keep out of reach of children.

