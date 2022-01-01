About this product
Perfect for sipping or adding to the beverage of your choice! Our juice shots come in various flavors: Lemon Haze, OG Sweet Tea, GrapeApe, Super Greens, and Ginger Cayenne! Each 2oz shot contains 160mg of full-spectrum premium hemp extract and 10mg of Delta-9 THC.
These legal THC cannabis-infused beverages are a great addition to your fridge. You can drink alone or create a fun mocktail for your next party. This product is <0.3% THC by Weight, following all state and federal laws. Keep refrigerated. Keep out of reach of children.
About this brand
Craft Cannabis
Craft Cannabis was started in 2019 when founder Mike Solomon moved back to his hometown of Nashville after spending a decade in California learning to legally grow top shelf cannabis.
Our plants are grown and extracted in one ecosystem ensuring the highest quality cannabis goods including flower, edibles, and vapes.
Learn more about our vertically integrated Craft Cannabis Ecosystem and try our products by shopping online or visiting one of our retail locations, The Holistic Connection, located across middle Tennessee.
