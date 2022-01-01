A classic, and it is FIRE! This Craft Cannabis™ Delta-9 Edible Brownie is chewy, delicious, and packed with full-spectrum premium hemp flower extract and 32mg of Delta-9 THC. Hemp-Derived exclusively from the top-shelf indoor flower, grown locally in Nashville, TN. This product is <0.3% THC by Weight and four servings per brownie. All our products follow all state and federal laws.