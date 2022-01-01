About this product
A classic, and it is FIRE! This Craft Cannabis™ Delta-9 Edible Brownie is chewy, delicious, and packed with full-spectrum premium hemp flower extract and 32mg of Delta-9 THC. Hemp-Derived exclusively from the top-shelf indoor flower, grown locally in Nashville, TN. This product is <0.3% THC by Weight and four servings per brownie. All our products follow all state and federal laws.
About this brand
Craft Cannabis
Craft Cannabis was started in 2019 when founder Mike Solomon moved back to his hometown of Nashville after spending a decade in California learning to legally grow top shelf cannabis.
Our plants are grown and extracted in one ecosystem ensuring the highest quality cannabis goods including flower, edibles, and vapes.
Learn more about our vertically integrated Craft Cannabis Ecosystem and try our products by shopping online or visiting one of our retail locations, The Holistic Connection, located across middle Tennessee.
