About this product
Our Ultra-Flavorful Oil Twists now in a Variety Pack! Why choose just one, when you can get 4x mouthwatering flavors in one awesome pack?
1x Apple Sauce: Bursting with the irresistibly juicy essence of freshly-picked apples, this delightful blend offers a tart twist to every hit : SOUR - ENERGIZED - UPLIFTED
1x PunchBerry: A flavorful explosion that packs a punch with every puff. Get twisted with this juicy blend of strawberry, kiwi + the zing of tropical punch : SWEET - CALM - EUPHORIC
1x Trop-sicle: This blend of orange citrus and sweet pineapple delivers the ultimate taste of summer twisted into a cannabis cart : FRUITY - EUPHORIC - HAPPY
1x Watermelon Ice: Crisp, juicy watermelon meets the invigorating chill of mint in this twisted yet refreshing blend : FRESH - CALM - UPLIFTED
1x Apple Sauce: Bursting with the irresistibly juicy essence of freshly-picked apples, this delightful blend offers a tart twist to every hit : SOUR - ENERGIZED - UPLIFTED
1x PunchBerry: A flavorful explosion that packs a punch with every puff. Get twisted with this juicy blend of strawberry, kiwi + the zing of tropical punch : SWEET - CALM - EUPHORIC
1x Trop-sicle: This blend of orange citrus and sweet pineapple delivers the ultimate taste of summer twisted into a cannabis cart : FRUITY - EUPHORIC - HAPPY
1x Watermelon Ice: Crisp, juicy watermelon meets the invigorating chill of mint in this twisted yet refreshing blend : FRESH - CALM - UPLIFTED
4 Flavor Variety Pack #1 - 4x 'Twist' Carts (4000mg) - by Oil®
CartridgesTHC -CBD -
4 Flavor Variety Pack #1 - 4x 'Twist' Carts (4000mg) - by Oil®
CartridgesTHC -CBD -
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Our Ultra-Flavorful Oil Twists now in a Variety Pack! Why choose just one, when you can get 4x mouthwatering flavors in one awesome pack?
1x Apple Sauce: Bursting with the irresistibly juicy essence of freshly-picked apples, this delightful blend offers a tart twist to every hit : SOUR - ENERGIZED - UPLIFTED
1x PunchBerry: A flavorful explosion that packs a punch with every puff. Get twisted with this juicy blend of strawberry, kiwi + the zing of tropical punch : SWEET - CALM - EUPHORIC
1x Trop-sicle: This blend of orange citrus and sweet pineapple delivers the ultimate taste of summer twisted into a cannabis cart : FRUITY - EUPHORIC - HAPPY
1x Watermelon Ice: Crisp, juicy watermelon meets the invigorating chill of mint in this twisted yet refreshing blend : FRESH - CALM - UPLIFTED
1x Apple Sauce: Bursting with the irresistibly juicy essence of freshly-picked apples, this delightful blend offers a tart twist to every hit : SOUR - ENERGIZED - UPLIFTED
1x PunchBerry: A flavorful explosion that packs a punch with every puff. Get twisted with this juicy blend of strawberry, kiwi + the zing of tropical punch : SWEET - CALM - EUPHORIC
1x Trop-sicle: This blend of orange citrus and sweet pineapple delivers the ultimate taste of summer twisted into a cannabis cart : FRUITY - EUPHORIC - HAPPY
1x Watermelon Ice: Crisp, juicy watermelon meets the invigorating chill of mint in this twisted yet refreshing blend : FRESH - CALM - UPLIFTED
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
Notice a problem?Report this item