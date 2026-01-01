About this product
Our Ultra-Flavorful Oil Twists now in a Variety Pack! Why choose just one, when you can get 4x mouthwatering flavors in one awesome pack?
1x Cherry Slush: Overflowing with sweet ripe cherries + an icy cool finish, this refreshing blend delivers a frosty, fruity twist to every hit. SWEET - COOL - REFRESHED
1x Baked Banana: Dripping with decadence, the gooey taste of freshly baked banana bread delivers a warm, indulgent feeling with every puff : RICH - FOCUSED - CREATIVE
1x Blueberry Swirl: This deliciously decadent combo of ripe berries and cream is perfect for those moments when you crave a taste of indulgence and relaxation. This twist will awaken your tastebuds, yet calm your body & mind. TART - CHILL - RELAXED
1x Strawberry Shortcake: Layered with the luscious sweetness of ripe strawberries + buttery shortcake, this delightful blend will chill your vibe and sweeten your day : JAMMY - MELLOW - BLISSFUL
1x Cherry Slush: Overflowing with sweet ripe cherries + an icy cool finish, this refreshing blend delivers a frosty, fruity twist to every hit. SWEET - COOL - REFRESHED
1x Baked Banana: Dripping with decadence, the gooey taste of freshly baked banana bread delivers a warm, indulgent feeling with every puff : RICH - FOCUSED - CREATIVE
1x Blueberry Swirl: This deliciously decadent combo of ripe berries and cream is perfect for those moments when you crave a taste of indulgence and relaxation. This twist will awaken your tastebuds, yet calm your body & mind. TART - CHILL - RELAXED
1x Strawberry Shortcake: Layered with the luscious sweetness of ripe strawberries + buttery shortcake, this delightful blend will chill your vibe and sweeten your day : JAMMY - MELLOW - BLISSFUL
4 Flavor Variety Pack #2 - 4x 'Twist' Carts (4000mg) - by Oil®
CartridgesTHC -CBD -
4 Flavor Variety Pack #2 - 4x 'Twist' Carts (4000mg) - by Oil®
CartridgesTHC -CBD -
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Our Ultra-Flavorful Oil Twists now in a Variety Pack! Why choose just one, when you can get 4x mouthwatering flavors in one awesome pack?
1x Cherry Slush: Overflowing with sweet ripe cherries + an icy cool finish, this refreshing blend delivers a frosty, fruity twist to every hit. SWEET - COOL - REFRESHED
1x Baked Banana: Dripping with decadence, the gooey taste of freshly baked banana bread delivers a warm, indulgent feeling with every puff : RICH - FOCUSED - CREATIVE
1x Blueberry Swirl: This deliciously decadent combo of ripe berries and cream is perfect for those moments when you crave a taste of indulgence and relaxation. This twist will awaken your tastebuds, yet calm your body & mind. TART - CHILL - RELAXED
1x Strawberry Shortcake: Layered with the luscious sweetness of ripe strawberries + buttery shortcake, this delightful blend will chill your vibe and sweeten your day : JAMMY - MELLOW - BLISSFUL
1x Cherry Slush: Overflowing with sweet ripe cherries + an icy cool finish, this refreshing blend delivers a frosty, fruity twist to every hit. SWEET - COOL - REFRESHED
1x Baked Banana: Dripping with decadence, the gooey taste of freshly baked banana bread delivers a warm, indulgent feeling with every puff : RICH - FOCUSED - CREATIVE
1x Blueberry Swirl: This deliciously decadent combo of ripe berries and cream is perfect for those moments when you crave a taste of indulgence and relaxation. This twist will awaken your tastebuds, yet calm your body & mind. TART - CHILL - RELAXED
1x Strawberry Shortcake: Layered with the luscious sweetness of ripe strawberries + buttery shortcake, this delightful blend will chill your vibe and sweeten your day : JAMMY - MELLOW - BLISSFUL
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
Notice a problem?Report this item