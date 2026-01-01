About this product
Our Ultra-Flavorful Oil Twists now in a Variety Pack! Why choose just one, when you can get 4x mouthwatering flavors in one awesome pack?
1x Mango Squeeze: Mango Squeeze: The sweetness of ripe, juicy mangoes + a hint of tangy zest will take you to a tropical paradise in every puff. TANGY - GIGGLY - CHILL
1x Citrus Splash: A burst of sunshine in every hit — zesty lemon + lime collide for a refreshingly bright, mouthwatering mix that wakes up your senses. FRUITY - BRIGHT - LIFTED
1x Maple Drip: This velvety blend brings a rich maple flavor that melts into a mellow, elevated calm — a perfect treat for unwinding while sweetly indulging. DECADENT - MELLOW - ELEVATED
1x Orange Krush: Packed with tangy orange flavor + a bubbly soda sparkle, this fun blend brings a sweet & citrusy nostalgic lift. CITRUSY - BUBBLY - HAPPY
4 Flavor Variety Pack #3 - 4x 'Twist' Carts (4000mg) - by Oil®
Our Ultra-Flavorful Oil Twists now in a Variety Pack! Why choose just one, when you can get 4x mouthwatering flavors in one awesome pack?
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
