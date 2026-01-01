About this product
The Vibe: Say hello to the Super Seshie — the XL all-in-one made to keep the party going. With a massive 4g tank and long-lasting battery life, this heavyweight sesh essential is built for fewer re-ups, more good times.
What’s Inside: Pure THC distillate + a punch of Sesh exclusive flavor.
Hardware: A powerful all-in-one features an oversized 4g tank, push-button activation, pre-heat function, and a high-capacity battery designed to last as long as your sesh. BONUS: You can get 2X of these before hitting your daily purchase limit!


About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
