About this product
Dripping with decadence, the gooey taste of freshly baked banana bread delivers a warm, indulgent feeling with every puff.
RICH - FOCUSED - CREATIVE
What’s Inside: THC Distillate + Naturally Derived Terpenes
Tastes Like: Banana + Brown Sugar
Feels Like: Focus + Euphoric
RICH - FOCUSED - CREATIVE
What’s Inside: THC Distillate + Naturally Derived Terpenes
Tastes Like: Banana + Brown Sugar
Feels Like: Focus + Euphoric
Baked Banana Flavor - "Twists" Cartridge 2-PACK (2000mg) - by Oil®
CartridgesTHC -CBD -
Baked Banana Flavor - "Twists" Cartridge 2-PACK (2000mg) - by Oil®
CartridgesTHC -CBD -
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Dripping with decadence, the gooey taste of freshly baked banana bread delivers a warm, indulgent feeling with every puff.
RICH - FOCUSED - CREATIVE
What’s Inside: THC Distillate + Naturally Derived Terpenes
Tastes Like: Banana + Brown Sugar
Feels Like: Focus + Euphoric
RICH - FOCUSED - CREATIVE
What’s Inside: THC Distillate + Naturally Derived Terpenes
Tastes Like: Banana + Brown Sugar
Feels Like: Focus + Euphoric
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
Notice a problem?Report this item