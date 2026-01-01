About this product
This deliciously decadent combo of ripe berries and cream is perfect for those moments when you crave a taste of indulgence and relaxation.This twist will awaken your tastebuds, yet calm your body & mind.
TART - CHILL - RELAXED
What’s Inside: THC Distillate + Naturally Derived Terpenes
Tastes Like: Blueberry + Berries
Feels Like: Restful + Sleepy
TART - CHILL - RELAXED
What’s Inside: THC Distillate + Naturally Derived Terpenes
Tastes Like: Blueberry + Berries
Feels Like: Restful + Sleepy
Blueberry Swirl Flavor - "Twists" Cartridge 2-PACK (2000mg) - by Oil®
CartridgesTHC -CBD -
Blueberry Swirl Flavor - "Twists" Cartridge 2-PACK (2000mg) - by Oil®
CartridgesTHC -CBD -
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
This deliciously decadent combo of ripe berries and cream is perfect for those moments when you crave a taste of indulgence and relaxation.This twist will awaken your tastebuds, yet calm your body & mind.
TART - CHILL - RELAXED
What’s Inside: THC Distillate + Naturally Derived Terpenes
Tastes Like: Blueberry + Berries
Feels Like: Restful + Sleepy
TART - CHILL - RELAXED
What’s Inside: THC Distillate + Naturally Derived Terpenes
Tastes Like: Blueberry + Berries
Feels Like: Restful + Sleepy
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
Notice a problem?Report this item