About this product
Our Sesh wax does not discriminate! It’s high quality, yet low price, make it the perfect product for any cannabis consumer. Always clean, blonde and flavorful, this wax will not disappoint. Available in a variety of consistencies, Sesh wax is a soft, versatile product perfect for dabbing or topping off your flower.
About this strain
Bubba Fett is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Stardawg and Pre-98 Bubba Kush. This strain has an aroma that is pungent, skunky and dank with a hint of sweetness. Bubba Fett provides relaxing and sedating effects (the opposite of what a bounty hunter needs), so it's important to save this strain for evening use. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms related to loss of appetite, so make sure you have some snacks around as Bubba Fett is known to cause the munchies.
Bubba Fett effects
Reported by real people like you
60 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
60% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
3% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
25% of people say it helps with ptsd
Pain
16% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.