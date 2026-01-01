About this product
The classic cartridge brought to the next level with 1000mg of pure live rosin & top quality hardware. Our 100% cannabis live rosin promises to deliver elevated terpenes, true flavor, and exquisite highs. Upgrade any day the Wisenheimer way with premium live rosin at an everyday price.
What’s Inside: 100% Pure Live Rosin
The Hardware: The Craft Cart: This custom 510 threaded hardware, featuring 4 portholes + a ceramic core, gives you true-to-flavor taste and smooth full puffs.
The Strains: Wisenheimer products are offered in an evolving range of strains, allowing you a fresh experience with every purchase.
Dante's Inferno - Live Rosin Cartridge (1000mg) - by Wisenheimer™
CartridgesHybridTHC -CBD -
About this product
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
