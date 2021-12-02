About this product
Our Sesh wax does not discriminate! It’s high quality, yet low price, make it the perfect product for any cannabis consumer. Always clean, blonde and flavorful, this wax will not disappoint. Available in a variety of consistencies, Sesh wax is a soft, versatile product perfect for dabbing or topping off your flower.
Jungle Breath effects
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Stress
25% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.