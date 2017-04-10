Oil Cartridge - Lemon G - 500mg
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Everything you need and nothing you don't; our Oil cartridge is simple, pure & potent. By combining naturally derived terpenes with pure THC distillate these delicious cartridges will have you collecting every strain!
Lemon G effects
Reported by real people like you
166 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
47% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
45% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!