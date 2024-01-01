Oil Twists Cartridge (1000mg) - APPLE SAUCE Flavor

by Craft Concentrates
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Oil Twists Cartridge (1000mg) - APPLE SAUCE Flavor

About this product

Introducing the Oil Twists: a delicious selection of 1g cartridges bursting with delicious flavors, elevating our classic cartridges to new highs.
NEW FLAVOR! Apple Sauce: Bursting with the irresistibly juicy essence of freshly-picked apples, this delightful blend offers a tart twist to every hit.
SOUR - ENERGIZED - UPLIFTED

1 gram

About this brand

Logo for the brand Craft Concentrates
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.

WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
