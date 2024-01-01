Introducing the Oil Twists: a delicious selection of 1g cartridges bursting with delicious flavors, elevating our classic cartridges to new highs. NEW FLAVOR! Watermelon Ice: Crisp, juicy watermelon meets the invigorating chill of mint in this twisted yet refreshing blend. FRESH - CALM - UPLIFTED
1 gram
View more at www.oilbycraft.com or @oilbycraft
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.