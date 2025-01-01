About this product
This velvety blend brings a rich maple flavor that melts into a mellow, elevated calm — a perfect treat for unwinding while sweetly indulging.
DECADENT - MELLOW - ELEVATED
What’s Inside: THC Distillate + Naturally Derived Terpenes
Tastes Like: Maple Syrup + Waffles
Feels Like: Mellow + Elevated
View more at www.oilbycraft.com or @oilbycraft
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
