The Vibe: The Seshie you love, now with 2X more fun — the tiniest vape with the biggest vibe. This ultra-mini all-in-one was made to go wherever the party takes you. Just click, puff, and let the good times roll — no prep, just instant fun.

What’s Inside: Pure THC distillate + a punch of Sesh exclusive flavor.

Hardware: Measuring just 2 inches tall, this pocket-sized vape packs big vibes in a mini device. With postless tech for smooth hits and almost zero clogs, it’s your go-to sidekick for any sesh or adventure.