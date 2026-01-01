About this product
Introducing Oil Twists: a delightful assortment of expertly crafted flavors made from all-natural plant terpenes. These fruity blends are refreshingly sweet, yet subtle, delivering just the right amount of flavor blended with our famous Oil THC distillate.
Packed with tangy orange flavor + a bubbly soda sparkle, this fun blend brings a sweet & citrusy nostalgic lift.
CITRUSY - BUBBLY - HAPPY
What’s Inside: THC Distillate + Naturally Derived Terpenes
Tastes Like: Oranges + Orange Soda
Feels Like: Happy + Giggly
Packed with tangy orange flavor + a bubbly soda sparkle, this fun blend brings a sweet & citrusy nostalgic lift.
CITRUSY - BUBBLY - HAPPY
What’s Inside: THC Distillate + Naturally Derived Terpenes
Tastes Like: Oranges + Orange Soda
Feels Like: Happy + Giggly
Orange Krush Flavor - "Twists" Cartridge (1000mg) - by Oil®
CartridgesTHC -CBD -
Orange Krush Flavor - "Twists" Cartridge (1000mg) - by Oil®
CartridgesTHC -CBD -
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Introducing Oil Twists: a delightful assortment of expertly crafted flavors made from all-natural plant terpenes. These fruity blends are refreshingly sweet, yet subtle, delivering just the right amount of flavor blended with our famous Oil THC distillate.
Packed with tangy orange flavor + a bubbly soda sparkle, this fun blend brings a sweet & citrusy nostalgic lift.
CITRUSY - BUBBLY - HAPPY
What’s Inside: THC Distillate + Naturally Derived Terpenes
Tastes Like: Oranges + Orange Soda
Feels Like: Happy + Giggly
Packed with tangy orange flavor + a bubbly soda sparkle, this fun blend brings a sweet & citrusy nostalgic lift.
CITRUSY - BUBBLY - HAPPY
What’s Inside: THC Distillate + Naturally Derived Terpenes
Tastes Like: Oranges + Orange Soda
Feels Like: Happy + Giggly
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
Notice a problem?Report this item