About this product
About this strain
501st OG effects
Reported by real people like you
94 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
89% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
35% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
34% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!