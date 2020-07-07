Smoking on-the-go shouldn’t mean sacrificing quality. Our Panacea cartridge holds 500mg of our delicious live resin in a small, discreet format that allows you to #craftyourhigh wherever you are. With zero fillers, this 100% cannabis cartridge offers an elite experience with the push of a button.



View the entire Panacea Line at www.PanaceaByCraft.com



Made for taking to the trail (or bringing the adventure home), Panacea Products are created with Colorado in mind. Each product comes from our home-town grow & is crafted to perfections by local cannabis connoisseurs.

Show more