Velvet Glove effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
38% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
6% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
