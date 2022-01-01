About this product
Smoking on-the-go shouldn’t mean sacrificing quality. Our Panacea cartridge holds 500mg of our delicious live resin in a small, discreet format that allows you to #craftyourhigh wherever you are. With zero fillers, this 100% cannabis cartridge offers an elite experience with the push of a button.
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.