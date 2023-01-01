Step away from the ordinary and meet your new favorite pre-roll. Our Live Cones combine the finest Colorado flower with our High-C crystals, giving you an upgrade on your average smoking experience.
Made for taking to the trail (or bringing the adventure home), Panacea Products are created with Colorado in mind. Each product comes from our home-town grow & is crafted to perfections by local cannabis connoisseurs.
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.