Quality meets convenience in this new ultra-slim all-in-one device filled with pure live rosin. Our 100% cannabis live rosin promises to deliver elevated terpenes, true flavor, and exquisite highs. Upgrade any day the Wisenheimer way with premium live rosin at an everyday price.

What’s Inside: 100% Pure Live Rosin

The Hardware: The Slim AIO: This ultra-slim vape fits up to 2g of pure live rosin discreetly in your pocket. Complete with a pre-heat function and push-button activation this device is ready to go wherever you are.

The Strains: Wisenheimer products are offered in an evolving range of strains, allowing you a fresh experience with every purchase.