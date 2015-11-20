About this product
Our Sesh wax does not discriminate! It’s high quality, yet low price, make it the perfect product for any cannabis consumer. Always clean, blonde and flavorful, this wax will not disappoint. Available in a variety of consistencies, Sesh wax is a soft, versatile product perfect for dabbing or topping off your flower.
About this strain
Primus, also called Primus OG, is a complex indica strain that combines Arcata, Trainwreck, and 303 OG. Each parent strain passes on something special to Primus: Arcata with its creative activation, Trainwreck with its long-lasting euphoria, and 303 OG with its sour fruit flavors. This trifecta of duration, fragrance, and quality of high makes for a potent hybrid cherished by patients and recreational consumers alike.
Primus effects
Reported by real people like you
73 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.