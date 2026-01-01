About this product
The Vibe: You’ll never want to smoke a regular joint again. With a wax infusion, these pre-rolls are perfect for leveling up your sesh—whether it’s a night out, a weekend unwind, or just when you need that little extra lift.
What’s Inside: Colorado nugs + our flavor-packed Sesh PHO Wax
The Strain Combos: A Limited Edition selection of delicious wax + flower out-of-this-world strain combos.
Rainbow Chip X Chem Brulee - Infused Cone - by Sesh®
Pre-rollsHybridTHC 26%CBD 0%
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
