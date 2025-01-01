About this product
The Vibe: Meet the Sesh AIO — the tiniest vape with the biggest vibe. Standing at just 2 inches tall, this ultra-mini all-in-one was made to go wherever the party takes you. Just click, puff, and let the good times roll — no prep, just instant fun.
What’s Inside: Pure THC distillate + a punch of Sesh exclusive flavor.
Hardware: Measuring just 2 inches tall, this pocket-sized vape packs big vibes in a mini device. With postless tech for smooth hits and almost zero clogs, it’s your go-to sidekick for any sesh or adventure.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
