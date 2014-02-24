About this product
About this strain
Tangerine Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
172 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
58% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
