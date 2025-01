The same great Sesh Wax Infused Cones you know and love, now in a pack of five. Introducing our latest offering: a premium pack of 5 infused pre-rolls. This new multipack is perfect for those who appreciate variety and convenience, offering an assortment of flavorful strain combinations designed to elevate every smoke sesh.



Expertly Selected Strain Combos:

Each pack comes with a combo of Sativa Cones, Hybrid Cones, and Indica Cones; the ideal assortment to start your morning, boost your midday, and help you relax in the evening.



read more