The perfect cartridge for your everyday Sesh. Combining pure THC distillate oil with naturally derived terpenes creates a true strain specific experience. Sesh carts make any occasion fun with the push of a button.



View the entire Sesh Line at www.SeshByCraft.com



A good time starts with a good sesh. We’ve created an inviting line of top-quality cannabis products packed with flavor, terps, & a whole lot of fun. Each Sesh product is made from handpicked cannabis flowers produced by Colorado’s finest growers. We use only full-flower cannabis material with an added dash of curated plant terpenes to create these flavorful & familiar strains. Versatile, yet consistent, we have something for everyone and for every occasion. Kick back and light up with Sesh.

Show more