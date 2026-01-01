About this product
Smoking on-the-go shouldn’t mean sacrificing quality. Our 100% cannabis Panacea carts are a discreet way to take a trip wherever you are with the push of a button. Our cartridges are filled to the brim with Live Resin Sauce enhanced distillate - a difference you can taste & feel.
What’s Inside: Live Resin Sauce + THC Distillate
The Hardware: The Craft Cart: This custom 510 threaded hardware, featuring 4 portholes + a ceramic core, gives you true-to-flavor taste and smooth full puffs.
The Strains: Panacea carts are available in an ever-changing selection of strains, so you can embark on a new journey with every purchase.
What’s Inside: Live Resin Sauce + THC Distillate
The Hardware: The Craft Cart: This custom 510 threaded hardware, featuring 4 portholes + a ceramic core, gives you true-to-flavor taste and smooth full puffs.
The Strains: Panacea carts are available in an ever-changing selection of strains, so you can embark on a new journey with every purchase.
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Smoking on-the-go shouldn’t mean sacrificing quality. Our 100% cannabis Panacea carts are a discreet way to take a trip wherever you are with the push of a button. Our cartridges are filled to the brim with Live Resin Sauce enhanced distillate - a difference you can taste & feel.
What’s Inside: Live Resin Sauce + THC Distillate
The Hardware: The Craft Cart: This custom 510 threaded hardware, featuring 4 portholes + a ceramic core, gives you true-to-flavor taste and smooth full puffs.
The Strains: Panacea carts are available in an ever-changing selection of strains, so you can embark on a new journey with every purchase.
What’s Inside: Live Resin Sauce + THC Distillate
The Hardware: The Craft Cart: This custom 510 threaded hardware, featuring 4 portholes + a ceramic core, gives you true-to-flavor taste and smooth full puffs.
The Strains: Panacea carts are available in an ever-changing selection of strains, so you can embark on a new journey with every purchase.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
Notice a problem?Report this item