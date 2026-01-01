About this product
Crisp, juicy watermelon meets the invigorating chill of mint in this twisted yet refreshing blend.
FRESH - CALM - UPLIFTED
What’s Inside: THC Distillate + Naturally Derived Terpenes
Tastes Like: Melon + Mint
Feels Like: Chill + Mood Boost
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
