About this product
Quality meets convenience in this new ultra-slim all-in-one device filled with pure live rosin. Our 100% cannabis live rosin promises to deliver elevated terpenes, true flavor, and exquisite highs. Upgrade any day the Wisenheimer way with premium live rosin at an everyday price.
What’s Inside: 100% Pure Live Rosin
The Hardware: The Slim AIO: This ultra-slim vape fits up to 2g of pure live rosin discreetly in your pocket. Complete with a pre-heat function and push-button activation this device is ready to go wherever you are.
The Strains: Wisenheimer products are offered in an evolving range of strains, allowing you a fresh experience with every purchase.
Wedding Cake - Live Rosin AIO (1g) - by Wisenheimer™
CartridgesHybridTHC 24%CBD 0%
About this product
About this brand
Craft Concentrates
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.
WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
