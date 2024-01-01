Wisenheimer Live Rosin Cartridge (1000mg) - Purple Sunset

by Craft Concentrates
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
  • Photo of Wisenheimer Live Rosin Cartridge (1000mg) - Purple Sunset
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Every Wisenheimer product offers the cleanest, most pure experience possible. No solvents, no additives, just expertly crafted cannabis. Our highly potent rosin is extracted under precise conditions from Colorado's most sought-after plants. the end product consists of elevated terpenes, high cannabinoids, and expedited effects.

The classic cartridge brought to the next level with 1000mg of pure rosin & top quality hardware.

About this strain

Purple Sunset from Ethos Genetics is a complex cross involving Purple Punch, Mandarin Sunset, and Mandarin Cookies. The fruity terpenes express notes of sweet, citrus, and even spice alongside floral berries. Purple Sunset offers a calming high that may help you wind down without feeling sleepy and completely lethargic.

 

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Craft Concentrates
Craft Concentrates
Shop products
At Craft, we are obsessed with innovation and progress. We are constantly challenging ourselves to improve our processes and products to give you the highest-quality concentrates. We are passionate about what we do and the handcrafted products we produce. We’re not just another cannabis company.

WARNING - The Use of Marijuana Concentrate may lead to 1. Psychotic symptoms and/or Psychotic disorder (delusions, hallucinations, or difficulty distinguishing reality); 2. Mental Health Symptoms/Problems; 3. Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS) (uncontrolled and repetitive vomiting); 4. Cannabis use disorder / dependence, including physical and psychological dependence.
Notice a problem?Report this item