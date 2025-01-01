About this product
Pioneer Squares has created an artisan DARK CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT Dank Chew made with Theo Chocolate and topped with crushed candy cane. Similar to a classic holiday bark with an intense rich dark chocolate like nothing you've tried before. Stock up on Halloween and Holiday Gifts.
Our Pioneer Squares are Kosher, vegan and gluten free.
100mgCBD:100mgTHC per bag, 10mgCBD:10mgTHC per chew.
Ingredients: Silk Soy Creamer, Granulated White Sugar, Light Corn Syrup, Theo Dark Chocolate, Crushed Peppermint Candy, Water, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder, Salt, Vanilla Extract, Peppermint Extract, Modified Food Starch, Peppermint Cream Flavoring, Canola Oil, Cannabis Alcohol Extraction. Contains: Soy
About this product
About this brand
Craft Elixirs
Craft Elixirs LLC is based out of Seattle and started up in 2013 as a recreational processor of artisanal small batch syrups made from seasonal and local Washington State ingredients.
We have since grown to produce award-winning edibles that range from sweet to savory. Pioneer Squares Fruit Noms are pectin-based, vegan, gluten free and Kosher certified. These artisan fruit chews are sure to satisfy while giving a sweet edible high. Pioneer Squares Dank Chews deliver a rich, dense, caramel-like chew. An experience of flavor and texture unlike any other edible in the market. Also, vegan, gluten free and Kosher certified.
We stand apart in the world of Cannabis-infused products by offering a truly artisan line of goodies. By using simple, clean ingredients in creative ways we produce an exciting variety of flavors and handcrafted THC, CBD, CBN & CBG infusions to elevate your body, mind and soul.
To ensure total purity and consistency in our product, Craft Elixirs has perfected our in-house small batch Cannabis extraction method. It all starts with our close relationships to the finest local Washington growers to process a full-spectrum oil with a complex mix of cannabinoids with natural terpenes. We make our whole plant Cannabis extract the old-fashioned way; by rinsing plant material with a certified Kosher, organic sugar cane alcohol to produce a pure concentrate that is gluten-free and non-GMO. The result is a thick amber oil that is potent, stable, and a key element to the quality of everything we make.
Our edibles are all gluten-free, vegan, Kosher certified and delicious. We can be found in most Washington based dispensaries.
License(s)
- WA, US: 415697
